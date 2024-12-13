The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

12 Provocations for Year Ahead: 2025

by
provocations 2025

“Predictions are boring. None of us knows the future and therefore no one cares what you think is going to happen. Provocations are different. There is no right or wrong, just boring or stimulating. As a result, they can take many more forms: a meaningful question, a firm statement, or ambiguous feeling.”

That’s the way this list of provocations from leadership network ON_Discourse is introduced as the platform compiled interesting thoughts from their members to share as an alternative to predictions. While I don’t agree that predictions always need to be boring, I do love the idea that these insights can be framed as provocations meant to start a dialogue. The list shared in their article does offer some unique perspectives that will get you thinking about the year ahead.

One insight from the list suggests that “AI won’t take jobs; it will take tasks.” Another suggests that Google will win the AI wars because they have the biggest data store of human interest thanks to all their search and click data collected over the past three decades. What’s also interesting about this list of provocations is that each is also examined from the lens of other members who push back against it or offer a different perspective.

Altogether it’s an interesting article to read if you’re looking for a bit of inspiration to get your strategic mind working as we head into the final weeks of the year and many of us start thinking about what will matter in 2025.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe