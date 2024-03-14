Why the Key to Bringing Traditional Medicine Back Might Be Better Branding

Yes, this headline and the article it references are a conclusion that only a marketer could make. But it does have a point about how people react to beautiful branding in the health and wellness space. Mari Acupuncture Clinic engaged an agency to reimagine all their branding the result is absolutely stunning.



It is easy to imagine a design like this helping the business connect their services with more customers and perhaps having more people reevaluate acupuncture treatment itself for their ailments. All of which is clearly the goal of the program.



So whether you believe in the power of branding as I do, it’s hard to argue with the idea that this investment of time and resources will certainly pay off for the clinic … and offer yet another story about how great authoritative design can help offer credibility and legitimacy to a business that it needs to succeed.