What You Can Learn from a Tragically Predictable Kanye West Interview

Kanye West agreed to do a sit-down interview with talk show host Piers Morgan. It didn’t go well. Initially I watched the full 17-minute video, so you don’t have to. I’m not usually in the habit of watching disasters unfold. This one might actually be worth watching. Let me tell you why …

There is something educational about watching an interview between two unlikeable people trying to conquer each other. There was hardly any listening between them and the interview ended after 4 short minutes as “Ye” stormed off. It went wrong from the start, when Morgan got Ye’s name wrong and then he makes another misstep (perhaps intentionally) by incorrectly stating Ye’s follower count on Twitter as 32M instead of 33M … and after that the interview is basically over.

Rapper Sneako sits there awkwardly for a few more minutes after Ye leaves, trying to answer some questions, but then he finally says “you have to admit this is pretty entertaining. This is going to be laughed at by many people.”

And he’s right.

I initially watched the video to try and better understand why someone who acts like Ye remains so popular. After watching the video, the answer was clear. He has the same skill set that many other reality stars or master media manipulators have to turn themselves into the victim in any situation. You watch them on video and immediately you can see their perspective and why they are believable. It’s hard to keep your perspective in front of someone who is so gifted at warping it.