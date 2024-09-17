The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

This Yogurt Brand Will Pay You $1000 To Stay Off Social Media Until After the Election Is Over

by

How will you avoid the toxic conversations that often come along with an election cycle? It might start with avoiding social media altogether. Yogurt brand Stonyfield is challenging their customers to do that and rewarding 100 winners with $1000 each if they can do it. The campaign’s website describes the intention of the campaign like this:

It’s election season. No matter what side you’re on, we all know that political conversations on social media can quickly become heated and tension-filled: poisonous instead of productive… In other words: toxic.

While we champion voting and voicing your opinion, we recognize that social media can become a breeding ground for toxicity during this time. As an organic brand, Stonyfield is on a mission to help you avoid toxicities that lurk around you, whether it be in the food you eat or where you spend your time.

The brand connection is a bit far-fetched, but it’s hard to argue with the intention behind the campaign. If we did leave social media discourse behind for a month, do you think it might improve our ability to participate in an election with a bit less angst?

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe