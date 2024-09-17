This Yogurt Brand Will Pay You $1000 To Stay Off Social Media Until After the Election Is Over

How will you avoid the toxic conversations that often come along with an election cycle? It might start with avoiding social media altogether. Yogurt brand Stonyfield is challenging their customers to do that and rewarding 100 winners with $1000 each if they can do it. The campaign’s website describes the intention of the campaign like this:

It’s election season. No matter what side you’re on, we all know that political conversations on social media can quickly become heated and tension-filled: poisonous instead of productive… In other words: toxic.

While we champion voting and voicing your opinion, we recognize that social media can become a breeding ground for toxicity during this time. As an organic brand, Stonyfield is on a mission to help you avoid toxicities that lurk around you, whether it be in the food you eat or where you spend your time.

The brand connection is a bit far-fetched, but it’s hard to argue with the intention behind the campaign. If we did leave social media discourse behind for a month, do you think it might improve our ability to participate in an election with a bit less angst?