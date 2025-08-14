Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
Optimissim v pessimism

The “Anna Karenina Principle” That Explains How Optimists Differ from Pessimists

August 14, 2025

The first line of Leo Tolstoy’s famous novel Anna Karenina offers this observation:

“All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

Based on a recent research study, there may be some science that actually proves his point. Neuroscientists studying key brain patterns among people who imagined positive events with a feeling of optimism versus those who did so with pessimism found that the optimists brain patterns were largely similar. For pessimists, those same patterns varied widely. The aim of the study was to try and ​understand what distinguishes optimistic thinking from pessimism.

Given the conclusions of prior studies showing that optimists have larger social networks, higher acceptance from peers and ​generally show better physical, mental and social health … this is an important psychological difference to study. There is also evidence to suggest that optimistic versus pessimistic thinking may evolve with age and that extreme optimism may also be unwise because it can prevent someone from adequately preparing for the future.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

The Future Will Include AI For Dynamic Pricing … Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Future Will Include AI For Dynamic Pricing … Here’s What Could Happen Next

How AI Is Exposing the Idiocy of Influencer Marketing

How AI Is Exposing the Idiocy of Influencer Marketing

The U.S. Postal Service Turns 250—So Let’s Celebrate the Innovations They Have Given the World

The U.S. Postal Service Turns 250—So Let’s Celebrate the Innovations They Have Given the World

The Coming GLP-1 Buying Shift That’s Causing Brands to Panic

The Coming GLP-1 Buying Shift That’s Causing Brands to Panic

An Important Lesson About Youth Culture from the Smithsonian Folklife Festival

An Important Lesson About Youth Culture from the Smithsonian Folklife Festival

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Afrofuturism by Kevin M. Strait and Kinshasha Holman Conwill

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Afrofuturism by Kevin M. Strait and Kinshasha Holman Conwill

Why Taste May Be the Ultimate Irreplaceable Human Commodity

Why Taste May Be the Ultimate Irreplaceable Human Commodity

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Generations by Jean M. Twenge

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Generations by Jean M. Twenge

Is “Sludge” a Real Customer Service Tactic to Avoid Irate Customers?

Is “Sludge” a Real Customer Service Tactic to Avoid Irate Customers?

How To See Through a Manipulated Headline (A Retailwire Case Study)

How To See Through a Manipulated Headline (A Retailwire Case Study)

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+