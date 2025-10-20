Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
Motivational pen

This Homework Motivation Pen Could Transform How We Learn

October 20, 2025

Every time I work out, my health app gives me a “Strive Score” that tells me how hard I worked and how much I pushed myself. I don’t really understand how it’s calculated but when I get a higher score, I feel better about myself. That meaningless score creates motivation. What if the same principle could be used to motivate any of us to learn better or more consistently? A Japanese company called Kokuyo previously launched a “homework motivation pen” for kids and recently just launched ​a new version specifically for adults.

Their initial research shows a stunning 80% success rate in helping to establish positive study routines. More interesting is the ecosystem inspired by gaming that they are building around the pen:

“For adults, Kokuyo added deeper gamification: a customizable avatar that grows a “motivation tree” as users accumulate study time and unlock accessories. The avatar advances through board-game-style stages, occasionally encountering other users and collecting their Nakama Cards — profiles revealing why they study and what keeps them going — fostering community without direct interaction.”

Experts suggest that the complexity of handwriting Japanese characters may be a factor in the success of this tool, but it would be interesting to see if a similar idea might perform well in other countries around the world too. If they did, maybe I could also get a new quantified strive score based on how hard I worked to put this email together for you each week!

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

AI Matchmaking and How Expertise Is About to Be Scaled

AI Matchmaking and How Expertise Is About to Be Scaled

The Room Where You Can Hear Your Own Nervous System

The Room Where You Can Hear Your Own Nervous System

Beyond Self Driving, Future Cars May Be Emotionally Attuned Too

Beyond Self Driving, Future Cars May Be Emotionally Attuned Too

What You Can Learn About Marketing from Flavored Vodkas

What You Can Learn About Marketing from Flavored Vodkas

The Cormackian Challenge and What AI Could Really Do

The Cormackian Challenge and What AI Could Really Do

An Insider Perspective on What Happened to Silicon Valley

An Insider Perspective on What Happened to Silicon Valley

The New Science of the Trend Towards Grey Divorces

The New Science of the Trend Towards Grey Divorces

The Tuna Cans Film Festival: A Perfect Throwback Marketing Strategy?

The Tuna Cans Film Festival: A Perfect Throwback Marketing Strategy?

The Long-Awaited AI Copyright Payday May Soon Arrive

The Long-Awaited AI Copyright Payday May Soon Arrive

“Vibe Movie Making” and the Real Future of AI In Movie Production

“Vibe Movie Making” and the Real Future of AI In Movie Production

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+