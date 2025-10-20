This Homework Motivation Pen Could Transform How We Learn

Every time I work out, my health app gives me a “Strive Score” that tells me how hard I worked and how much I pushed myself. I don’t really understand how it’s calculated but when I get a higher score, I feel better about myself. That meaningless score creates motivation. What if the same principle could be used to motivate any of us to learn better or more consistently? A Japanese company called Kokuyo previously launched a “homework motivation pen” for kids and recently just launched a new version specifically for adults.
Their initial research shows a stunning 80% success rate in helping to establish positive study routines. More interesting is the ecosystem inspired by gaming that they are building around the pen:
“For adults, Kokuyo added deeper gamification: a customizable avatar that grows a “motivation tree” as users accumulate study time and unlock accessories. The avatar advances through board-game-style stages, occasionally encountering other users and collecting their Nakama Cards — profiles revealing why they study and what keeps them going — fostering community without direct interaction.”
Experts suggest that the complexity of handwriting Japanese characters may be a factor in the success of this tool, but it would be interesting to see if a similar idea might perform well in other countries around the world too. If they did, maybe I could also get a new quantified strive score based on how hard I worked to put this email together for you each week!
