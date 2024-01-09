The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The World’s Biggest Tech Trade Show: CES 2024 

by
Previewing the World's Biggest Tech Trade Show CES 2024

Coming back to work last week, my inbox was filled with pitches about products, technologies, and innovations that are launching at CES this week. I was honored to be invited as an Innovation Award Judge this year and I’m here covering the show and working on my usual recap of the most non-obvious stories I find.

Already some of the early reports from the show are focusing on AI, generational shifts, and accessibility. I am also joining a panel along with my son to talk about Gen Z media habits and how the younger generation is shifting expectations for tech and media. If you are coming to Vegas or working on a product or innovation that might be a good option for my coverage – let me know, I’d love to catch up!

