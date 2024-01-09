The World’s Biggest Tech Trade Show: CES 2024 

Coming back to work last week, my inbox was filled with pitches about products, technologies, and innovations that are launching at CES this week. I was honored to be invited as an Innovation Award Judge this year and I’m here covering the show and working on my usual recap of the most non-obvious stories I find.



Already some of the early reports from the show are focusing on AI, generational shifts, and accessibility. I am also joining a panel along with my son to talk about Gen Z media habits and how the younger generation is shifting expectations for tech and media. If you are coming to Vegas or working on a product or innovation that might be a good option for my coverage – let me know, I’d love to catch up!