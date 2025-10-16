The Room Where You Can Hear Your Own Nervous System

Imagine a room so quiet you can actually feel your own heart beating. It exists already and it’s ​known as an anechoic chamber​. Over the past months, there have been several videos of people doing everything from popping a balloon to screaming just to see how it sounds. Having this sort of silence, apparently, is its own form of sensory deprivation, with many people sharing that the experience just feels unnatural in many ways.

This sort of experiential room, though, opens many possibilities for how creators of experiences might make something new and different or augment existing experiences. I love stories about places and experiments like this because of the chance they offer to imagine the unimagined. This is how I like to brainstorm. No end point or objective. No revenue target. Just a new technology as a basis for thinking in new directions. To that end, what’s the best idea you can come up with for how to use a room like this? Best idea wins a signed copy of Non-Obvious Thinking, and I’ll share it in the newsletter next week!