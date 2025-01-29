The Non-Obvious Media Recommendation of the Week: Dubai Future Foundation

One of the most forward-looking nations invests heavily in future planning, and much of their planning, research, insights and project efforts are all published freely online. This is the wealth of futures information you’ll find on this government sponsored website from the Dubai Future Foundation.

These insights along with the publications and research published by the UAE Government Development & Futures Office are just as useful as many trend insights websites that require subscriptions and payment in order to access. On these sites, you can download PDFs and take a look at some ongoing projects that are already underway across the seven Emirates in partnership with many other third-party groups.