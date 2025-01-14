The Non-Obvious Media Platform of the Week: Shelly Palmer Blog

Rather than sharing a book recommendation this week, I wanted to switch it up and share a media source that’s particularly timely right now. If you’re not familiar with Shelly Palmer, he is a tech commentator and overall insightful voice on the future of technology. At CES he hosts tours and often offers his own perspective on hits and misses from the show.

More significantly, throughout the year he posts details about the things that are happening in tech and has been very aggressive about releasing some wonderful learning courses around AI and how to use it so that people can get savvier about the tools and be less afraid of using them. For those reasons, I wanted to include Shelly Palmer’s blog as my suggestion for the first Non-Obvious Media Platform of the Week. Next week I’ll be back with both a book AND a media recommendation for you as part of this email.

Until then, enjoy Shelly’s blog and insights about tech and CES.

