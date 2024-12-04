The Non-Obvious 2024 Holiday Gift Guide: Ideas 7-9

This week in my blog posts, I’m following an annual tradition of sharing some ideas for non-obvious gifts this holiday season. These are a combination of products introduced this year and previously launched products that I felt had some relevance for right now. The things we buy often reflect the times in which we live, and so I hope you find my picks below to be both useful and insightful.

This holiday season, enjoy your time with family and friends and amidst the temptation to indulge in buying things you may or may not “need,” remember to be kind to one another and take time to appreciate the most human gift of time with those you love.

7. Spek Magnetic Fidget Putty

Last week I was on stage telling the story of something I called the “4 pm problem” … the idea that there’s a time of day when I find it nearly impossible to concentrate. Fidget toys like this “oddly satisfying magnetic fidget putty” are one way I help myself get past this daily hurdle and they might help you too. They are particularly useful for anyone who has ADHD or concentrates better when they just have something to play with.

8. Compost-A-Ball™ Biodegradable Pickleball

For the past several years, Pickleball has been ranked the fastest growing sport in the US. Unlike tennis balls, typical pickleballs are made of plastic but biodegradable alternatives can help make the sport less environmentally destructive than tennis. Whether you play pickleball or not, these balls are a great reminder that we can all take more personal responsibility to find more eco-friendly ways to enjoy our hobbies.

9. Birdify Bamboo Feeder

An “AI enabled bird feeder” probably sounds like seriously overhyped techno-babble, but in this case the Birdify bird feeder that integrates a live camera and uses AI to identify bird species lives up to its own hype. For anyone who is a bird lover or just wants to add a bit of whimsy to their enjoyment of the natural world around them, just fill this feeder with different seeds, nuts and berries—then sit back and watch what new avian friends you might attract.

