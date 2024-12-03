The Non-Obvious 2024 Holiday Gift Guide: Ideas 4-6

This week in my blog posts, I’m following an annual tradition of sharing some ideas for non-obvious gifts this holiday season. These are a combination of products introduced this year and previously launched products that I felt had some relevance for right now. The things we buy often reflect the times in which we live, and so I hope you find my picks below to be both useful and insightful.

This holiday season, enjoy your time with family and friends and amidst the temptation to indulge in buying things you may or may not “need,” remember to be kind to one another and take time to appreciate the most human gift of time with those you love.

4. Rode Wireless Micro

For the past year I’ve been using the Rode Wireless Go, an “ultra-compact wireless microphone system” and it’s been great for videos on the move. The Rode Wireless Micro is a perfect and even more affordable alternative that plugs into your phone and offers the ability to easily capture perfect audio even in a crowded and noisy space. If you do any content creation or videos, this is a perfect addition to your tool kit.

5. Ostrich Napping Pillow

Quite literally designed to help you block out the world, this extremely silly looking napping pillow works by blocking your eyes and ears so when you cocoon your entire head into this, you’ll be able to steal a moment of piece no matter where you happen to be. And if the design of this doesn’t help you block out the world, the functionally terrible design will definitely help repel any would-be human distractors as well.

6. The Macallan Time: Space

Just a sip of this 84-year-old whiskey will make a serious dent in your wallet and a full bottle is currently listed for about $280,000—well out of most of our budgets. Still, I included it on the list because the very idea of a whiskey aged for literally a lifetime and then introduced as a story of brand heritage and quality craftsmanship is fascinating to think about in a time when we are surrounded by products, stories and ideas that expire much more quickly.

