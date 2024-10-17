The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Next Las Vegas Will Be in the Arabian Desert, But It’s a Secret.

Al Marjan Wynn

“The first rule of casinos in the UAE: You do not talk about casinos in the UAE.”

Intrigued yet? This week an article from travel site Skift sorts through the rumors and follows the money in early investments to piece together an inside look at the emerging plans for creating a Las Vegas style gambling destination in the UAE. Despite the considerable cultural hurdles of a regulated alcohol industry and conservative governments, insiders believe these plans are gaining considerable momentum. Top execs from Las Vegas are spending more time in the region. Casino giant Wynn has announced plans for an “integrated resort” that will open around 2027. The region has even established its own General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and created a website for operators to apply for gaming licenses.

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest of the emirates seems the likely home of these developments and the early renderings of the Wynn resort suggest the casino might be 224,000 square feet, which makes it larger than the Wynn Las Vegas. While there were no officials willing to be interviewed or go on record for this story – the plans do seem to have progressed beyond just an initial exploration phase. Given the demographics of the region where “80-90% of the UAE population are non-Emirati” and their close proximity to both India and China, a gambling region here will create vast opportunities to bring investment to the area while also changing the tourism experience. Hopefully it won’t make it worse.

