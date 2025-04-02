The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
Rimowa Sells Old, Beat-Up Suitcases and Demand Is Off the Charts

Rimova

Buyback programs are getting popular among retailers in many categories but usually they are for products that are still in “sellable” condition that can be refurbished. When legendary luggage brand Rimowa launched their own in-store buyback program, they began receiving used suitcases from customers that had clearly taken a beating and traveled the world. As they refurbished and resold them, a curious truth emerged. People loved the pieces because of all the dents and bruises and stickers and use. So much so, that they would pay a premium to buy it.

Now the brand is getting more aggressive on buybacks to be able to create these surprisingly popular signature products anyone can buy to partake in the story of where that luggage may have been and what life it had already lived in the hands of another traveler. Similar to the appeal of a passport filled with travel stamps and visas, the luggage tells a story worth buying into. It’s yet another example of just how valuable a story can be. Even if that story resulted in a beat up and worn-down product.

