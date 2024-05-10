The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Lost Emotion of “Perfectly Colorized” Old Black & White Photos

by
The Lost Emotion of Perfectly Colorized Old Black n White Photos

A photographer edited and colorized 30 vintage black and white photos. His intention was to “breathe life into these vintage snapshots, turning monochrome memories into vibrant realities.” Some of the images look strangely AI-generated with the colorizing. Others look fairly good, but the very act of adding color removes some of the intrigue and romance from the original image.



Though the post about these photos is more “clickbaity” than I would usually share, it struck me while looking at the gallery how the very attempt to add more richness and emotion to a scene through color can sometimes end up accomplishing the opposite. How many situations in our lives might be better if we could keep them in their glorious original black and white formats instead of always trying to colorize everything? There is always beauty in imagining the details you don’t see. 

