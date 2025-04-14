“The Last Pot” Exhibit Reimagines Funeral Urns for Milan Design Week

At Milan Design Week (Salone del Mobile,) you might expect to see new designs for chairs or reimagined interior living spaces. A category that rarely receives any design attention from the most elite European design teams is the funeral urn. This year, The Last Post exhibit, a project curated by Alberto Alessi, “explores the funeral urn as a final container — an object surprisingly overlooked by the design world despite its significance.”

As one critic goes on to write, “The Last Pot reflects broader societal shifts toward death positivity — a movement seeking to normalize discussions around mortality and reclaim death as a personal, cultural and aesthetic experience.”

Perhaps these conceptual urns and the exhibit curating them together can do all that. At the very least, it offers a new visual way to honor those who have passed away and creates a potentially powerful piece of art to remember them.