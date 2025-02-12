The Intrigue and Lessons of Canceled TV Shows and Abandoned Pilots

I find the idea of canceled TV programs to be intriguing. I always have. It’s not that I enjoy reading about the creative misfortune of people having their ideas crushed after a depressingly small window of time to prove themselves “worthy.” The process to even get a show concept green lit, filmed, edited and then aired is so difficult that I can’t help wondering what happens to those ideas after they get killed?

The world of TV is filled with accidental success stories (fans hated the first few episodes of The Office) or resurrected failures (Cobra Kai underperformed on YouTube Red before Netflix gave it a second life). Many of these shows needed time to find their groove, so to speak. So when I read this week about every TV show canceled in 2025, which includes the Frasier spinoff, HBO’s The Franchise and Hulu’s How To Die Alone, the question that comes up most is whether the show really wasn’t going to work or whether they just didn’t have enough time to find their formula for success.

Time will tell as every canceled show is currently “seeking a new home” for their efforts, which suggests the aftermarket for programming is just as hot as original concepts for shows themselves. Even if you don’t work in TV, there are many lessons here for the rest of us. Like making sure we allow enough time for our best ideas to flourish. And remembering that sometimes the best thing you can do is take on and amplify something that was started by someone else.