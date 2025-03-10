How a Pharma Ad Ban Could Shift the Landscape of Television Advertising

The advertising industry is anxiously awaiting potential news that newly appointed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who started his term by single-handedly bringing the deadly measles disease backfrom near extinction, may turn his attention toward the pharma industry by banning all drug advertising on television. Unlike his widely criticized stance on vaccines, this is a move that most Americans support. It’s also one causing significant discussion among those in the advertising and media industry who currently rely on an industry that spent a reported $7.9 billion on advertising between January and October of 2024 alone (a 10% increase over the previous year).

It is part of a larger discussion about the future of television advertising itself. Due to costs of production and media spending required, it has long been a space that is mostly closed to smaller brands without the large budgets required for major TV. There are signs this may be changing with more programmatic options for the smaller players to buy space and promote themselves in more targeted ways on specific shows or on specific networks. The result of this potential ban, along with platforms that open this market to more potential advertising could be a huge disruption.

It could also lead to the same challenge facing other industries such as books and media where the glut of low-quality, poorly executed creative products is creating noise and frustration among those who need to suffer through them. Navigating Amazon to find a book requires you to also wade through AI-generated garbage, infuriating knockoff “summary style” books and plenty of things that should never have been published. If TV advertising becomes the same, the ads will be more than annoying—they will be unwatchable and yet impossible to avoid because they are the unskippable payment for us to watch what we want.