The Inside Story of Elon Musk’s Takeover of the US Government and Why It Matters

Here’s the TLDR version of this story: Elon Musk is a visionary who believes he alone knows what humanity needs to thrive in the future and he wants the freedom to execute his vision without any oversight from anybody. Dismantling the Federal government is the fastest way to execute this goal.

This past weekend the New York Times published a meticulously reported exposé of all the moves the Elon Musk and the DOGE group has made to take over the Federal Bureaucracy, as well as offered some explanation behind the long game of all these moves and why they matter. This article is important. In a time when there are plenty of announcements from the new administration designed to distract attention, there are real moves of consequence happening right now that will not be as easily rolled back as overblown tariff announcements. The access granted to Federal government payment systems and databases to Elon Musk’s teams is irreversible even if found to be unlawful later in the courts. You can’t secure information that has already been compromised.

That’s just one of the conclusions of this report that should disturb any American citizen (and many others around the world too) because it’s not about a policy disagreement or even about whether you like having President Trump in charge. This is about the world’s wealthiest man getting exactly the control he needs to do exactly what he wants—regardless of whether it benefits Americans or anyone else. The entire story may leave you feeling powerless to do anything about this, but it could be worse. Imagine if all this was happening and there was no one left to expose it. Despite the disturbing recent reports of eroding trust in the media, this is why we need investigative journalism now more than ever.