The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Inevitability of AI Trip Planners

by

A few months ago, I was planning a trip to Croatia and approached a few online travel agents offering a customized holiday itinerary. I took the bait and filled in a few online forms, which triggered a handful of immediate emails letting me know a “travel professional” was working on my itinerary. An hour later, I had a 15-page PDF sent to me with a full itinerary for all the things I could do. 

This was supposedly from an expert human travel expert, but the process was obviously highly automated. It’s not hard to imagine AI taking the next step to fully automate this experience … and that’s what is already happening with a host of AI-driven travel planners being tested in the market right now. It’s a future I am conflicted about.

As a frequent and passionate traveler, I have also worked with amazing travel professionals who created magical experiences for my family that we would never have found or booked on our own. I have also been the unfortunate recipient of a travel plan that was (in hindsight) mostly automated and that I ended up overpaying for. 

There can be great value in putting your travel in the hands of a skilled professional who can not only handle logistics but also suggest and organize life-changing experiences. These global curators and the role they play will survive. On the other hand, the “cut and paste” travel professional who books off-the-shelf holiday packages may soon be displaced by automation. 

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

Newsletter Subscribe

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 9 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe