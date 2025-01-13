The Hottest Innovations and Tech from CES 2025 — Insights from the Ground

I’m very tempted to put together a “best innovations” list from the world’s largest tech trade show. I did one last year and I know that’s probably the biggest thing you want to know about my experience here at CES anyway. CNET, Engadget, WIRED, Tom’s Guide and lots of other tech media have already been releasing their picks for the best, most fun products and inventions. This year, I’ve been focusing my efforts on videos and will be releasing lots of the stories over the next few weeks. The people I’ve spoken to have stories that are not just relevant for this week.

But since I know that answer will hardly satisfy you – here are some headline observations from my first few days here that go a bit deeper than what you may see reflected in some of the videos and interviews I’m producing here: