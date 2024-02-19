The Future of Love in an Age of AI Dating and Chatbot Partners 

This past Wednesday was Valentine’s Day, and there were dozens of stories about love in one form or another. Collectively, these stories illustrated how there is a reevaluation happening now around love and how people are experimenting with new ways to find companionship, from AI girlfriends and boyfriends to polyamory experiments to automated dating. Here are just a few stories that stood out:
- The guy who automated his conversations with 5000 women through Tinder had his chatbot set up dates with real women, forgot to tell him and then stood them up.
- Another dude created a dating app where you can only date him … which sounds pathetic but is actually quite clever if you read about how he did it.
- A new dating app only allows you to join if you have a credit rating higher than 675 — putting financial algorithms front and center in creating romantic matches.
- Some women in China some women say they prefer an AI boyfriend because it “knows how to talk to women better than a real man.”
- Reports are emerging about privacy concerns with these AI boyfriends and girlfriends who can easily “spill your secrets.”
- A newly published book about the merits of open marriages got a scorching review for actually ending up illustrating just how sad life was for the author who was supposedly promoting the lifestyle.
- During the Super Bowl, Cheetos launched a “cheesy” pop-up chapel in Las Vegas where you can have Chester Cheetah officiate your wedding. At least they own their cheesiness!
- Another idea that would only work in Vegas is a new wedding chapel at Las Vegas airport right next to baggage claim.