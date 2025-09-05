Skip to Main Content
Pumpkin Spice

The Curious Modern Popularity of Pumpkin Spice

September 5, 2025

It’s September and pumpkin spice everything is there. Coffee, candles, cereals, Oreos, dog treats, gum, hummus and even butt wipes (entertainingly rebranded as “Dumpkin Spice”). The inescapability of this random ingredient may leave you wondering why exactly it’s so popular … especially since it doesn’t actually include any pumpkin (the term “pumpkin spice” is used to describe an aromatic blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger).

The credit for its modern appeal often goes to Starbucks for their invention of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Some reports suggest the real explanation is rooted in a much deeper human tradition for using the component spices in food and culture. Here’s one particular entertaining theory from Delish:

“Pumpkin spice is how we cope with changing seasons in a chaotic world … Pumpkin spice is how we now mark the passing of time. Or rather, speed it up in order to summon coziness and warmth on our own time. Pumpkin spice absolutely gives people endorphins. Endorphins make you happy, and happy people will not stop buying pumpkin spice items.”

Though I can’t see myself ever putting pumpkin spice in my coffee, this desire for comfort as we roll into the cooler months of the Fall makes sense. Some ​recent consumer reports are suggesting that several other flavors may be challenging pumpkin spice this year for the top spot, including cinnamon, salted caramel and candy apple. Another report suggested we have hit “peak pumpkin spice” level and the hot new flavor will be pecan. Clearly there’s a lot at stake here. It’s almost enough to make me feel bad about still drinking my coffee without any added spices. Almost.

