Gen Z Doesn’t Want to Be the Boss. They May Have a Point.

Disruption is the name of the game in the workplace today which means the future is very uncertain. As a result of this uncertainty, new research is showing many Gen Z workers don’t aspire to climb the career ladder and be the boss. Many, in fact, are ready to turn down a promotion if it involves becoming the boss … a behavior some are describing as “conscious unbossing”:

“Gen Z is redefining promotions and leadership, according to consulting firm Robert Half, whose recent survey found that 40% of Gen Zers only want promotions if they don’t involve becoming a manager. Early in their career, many Gen Zers have seen their managers burn out, so the positive aspects of leadership are often overwhelmed by the fear of constant pressure, mental health issues, and sacrificing their personal time … these young workers are more interested in becoming an individually skilled professional than someone’s boss.”

When you consider how much invisible emotional work comes with being a boss, the added accountability and how much of your day would likely be spent dealing with people and their problems instead of doing “real work” … the idea that young people might not want to be the boss isn’t so hard to understand. Focusing instead of honing your own personal skills and expertise may even prove to be a wiser way to prepare for the next phase of their careers. Who needs to be the boss when you can become otherwise indispensable for your skills.

They might be onto something.