The Clever Secret Message Behind South Park’s Delayed Episode

There was a new episode scheduled for South Park on Comedy Central last night. It never aired. When the announcement was made, it came alongside this apology from the show creators:

“Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time.”

I don’t recall ever hearing something like this from any other television show ever. The mixup comes on the heels of the show getting a wave of publicity for their season opener that mocked President Trump’s ego, manhood and lawsuits. Whether you believe that they just didn’t get it done in time or not, there is a quiet brilliance to proactively sharing this admission. It tells you something important about the show: it is obsessively updated in order to be relevant … sometimes even up to the very last minute.

You don’t have to like the show or be a fan in order to appreciate this dedication to recency. And if you’re not a regular watcher, hearing this story might make you curious enough to at least catch an episode yourself to see what new thing they will satirize next. They may have missed an episode for what seems like unprofessional tardiness, but the upside may be even bigger if it drives viewer loyalty while simultaneously attracting a new audience.