The Blue Pumpkin Debate

If you see a child carrying a blue pumpkin this Halloween, consider that they may have autism and be nonverbal or have difficulty communicating or may not be dressed up like other kids. For several years now, a movement has been on the rise from parents and autism advocates to use the blue pumpkin as both a way for kids with autism to communicate a condition that may not otherwise be visible as well as a way to raise awareness about autism itself.

Not everyone thinks it’s a good idea. Some critics think the blue pumpkins contribute to the “othering” of kids with autism by labeling and singling them out, potentially making them the target of bullying by other kids. It’s easy to find arguments for both sides online. The key, though, seems to be about education and awareness.

If you have school age kids, teach them what the blue pumpkin means and how to respect any peers they see carrying one. And if you have a child come to your door this Halloween holding one, you’ll know what it means so you can interact with empathy.