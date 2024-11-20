The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Beautiful Thing About Paradoxes

by
Paradox

If you’re like me, you may soon find yourself with just a little more time to think, due to business travel slowing and holidays not quite starting yet. This combination may offer you just a little more time to consider new ideas. When that happens for you, this collection of “20 Paradoxes That Will Boggle Your Mind” from Mental Floss may be a fun read. Many of the paradoxes are described through stories and moments from history or myths that add color to the idea of the paradox.

How you’ll feel after thinking about the Liar Paradox. / Flashpop/Stone/Getty Images

More interestingly, the various paradoxes can lead to some interesting thinking models that might shape how you approach the challenges you’re facing right now at work or in life. Reading this collection for me was a bit like the experience of reading poetry … you have to stop and reflect after each one instead of just reading all the way through in a single sitting. The time you take to do that is a beautiful way to expand your mindset and imagine some new priorities and opportunities for next year.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe