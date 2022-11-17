The 100 Best Non-Fiction Books of 2022 | The Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist

It’s mid-November and this time of year means one thing for our team over here at Non-Obvious Company … it’s Book Awards time! This year we considered a record number of titles for our awards (more than 1000 books from publishers of all sizes) and narrowed the list to our selections for the top 100 non-fiction books of the year which made the Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist. Our choices are a diverse set of titles that talk about everything from zoning cities to speaking with whales.

The honorees feature the very best ideas and writing of the year. On December 1st at 11am we will announce our 10 Shortlist selections and top 5 books of the year in a livestream broadcast of my Non-Obvious Book Review Show.

For now, congratulations to all the winners and a big thank you to all the authors and publishers who submitted books – the choices for which ones to include were harder than ever this year!

How Are Books Chosen?

We consider every aspect of a book, from its writing and quality of the ideas to the originality of the work. We are, of course, looking for “Non-Obvious” ideas above all. What this means to us is a concept or way of thinking that we haven’t seen before. Something uniquely interesting and useful. An idea that makes us think. Read more about how our awards work and our selection process >>

In the coming weeks, I will be sharing reviews of the selected titles and on December 1st at 11am EST we will live stream an episode of my Non-Obvious Book Review Show where I announce the 10 books that made the Shortlist and our 5 top winners. During the show, I will also share my picks for the books with the best titles and covers as well as share some insights on the five biggest book trends of the year. If you love books, you won’t want to miss it!

The 2022 Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist Selections

(Listed in alphabetical order by book title – all books available for purchase in our official Bookshop.org store and a portion of process go to support independent bookstores).

A Man of the World by Gilbert Grosvenor and Mark Collins Jenkins

A More Just Future by Dolly Chugh

All the Living and the Dead by Hayley Campbell

An Immense World by Ed Yong

Arbritrary Lines by M. Nolan Gray

Asian American Histories of the United States by Catherine Ceniza Choy

Atlas of the Invisible by James Cheshire and Oliver Uberti

Barred by Daniel S. Medwed

Before You Say Anything by Victoria Wellman

Between Us by Batja Mesquita

Bi by Julia Shaw

Bittersweet by Susan Cain

Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke

Chokepoint Capitalism by Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow

Converted by Neil Hoyne

Cues by Vanessa Van Edwards

Curious Minds by Perry Zurn and Dani S. Bassett

Davos Man by Peter S. Goodman

Direct by Kathryn Judge

Don’t Get Mad at Penguins by Gabe Karp

Eating to Extinction by Dan Saladino

Escaping Gravity by Lori Garver

Everything I Need I Get from You by Kaitlyn Tiffany

Fight Like Hell by Kim Kelly

Geopedia by Marcia Bjornerud and Haley Hagerman

Get Rich or Lie Trying by Symeon Brown

Getting Along by Amy Gallo

Go Back to Where You Came From by Wajahat Ali

Good Arguments by Bo Seo

Goodbye, Status Quo by Dr. Joan Fallon

How Civil Wars Start by Barbara F. Walter

How Minds Change by David McRaney

How to Begin by Michael Bungay Stanier

How to Break Up With Your Friends by Erin Falconer

How to Host a Viking Funeral by Kyle Scheele

How to Read Now: Essays by Elaine Castillo

How to Speak Whale by Tom Mustill

How to Stay Smart in a Smart World by Gerd Gigerenzer

How to Talk to Your Boss About Race by Y-Vonne Hutchinson

How to Tell a Story by Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Kate Tellers, Jenifer Hixson and Sarah Austin Jenness

How We Eat by Paco Underhill

I Never Thought of It That Way by Mónica Guzmán

If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal by Justin Gregg

In Praise of Good Bookstores by Jeff Deutsch

Index, A History of the by Dennis Duncan

Influence is Your Superpower by Zoe Chance

Kingdom of Characters by Jing Tsu

Let’s Get Physical by Danielle Friedman

Majority Minority by Justin Gest

Making Numbers Count by Chip Heath and Karla Starr

Meet Me by the Fountain by Alexandra Lange

Of Boys and Men by Richard V. Reeves

Overdue by Amanda Oliver

Plays Well with Others by Eric Barker

Quit by Annie Duke

Radical Curiosity by Seth Goldenberg

Return of the Artisan by Grant McCracken

Revelations in Air by Jude Stewart

Signals by Jeff Desjardins

Smart Brevity by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz

Speaking of Race by Celeste Headlee

Special Characters by Laurie Segall

Stealing My Religion by Liz Bucar

Stolen Focus by Johann Hari

Strangers to Ourselves by Rachel Aviv

Suppression, Deception, Snobbery, and Bias by Ari Fleischer

The 6 Phase Meditation Method by Vishen Lakhiani

The Black Experience in Design by Anne H. Berry, Kareem Collie, Penina Acayao Laker, Lesley-Ann Noel, Jennifer Rittner and Kelly Walters

The Chaos Machine by Max Fisher

The Cryptopians by Laura Shin

The First, the Few, the Only by Deepa Purushothaman

The Founders by Jimmy Soni

The Future is Analog by David Sax

The Generation Myth by Bobby Duffy

The Greatest Invention by Silvia Ferrara and Todd Portnowitz

The LEGO Story by Jens Andersen

The Light We Give by Simran Jeet Singh

The Newlyweds by Mansi Choksi

The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman

The No Club by Linda Babcock, Brenda Peyser, Laurie R. Weingart, and Lise Vesterlund

The Persuaders by Anand Giridharadas

The Power Law by Sebastian Mallaby

The Power of Conflict by Jon Taffer

The Power of Regret by Daniel H. Pink

The Rescue Effect by Michael Mehta Webster

The Secret Life of Secrets by Michael Slepian

The Shame Machine by Cathy O’Neil

The Story Paradox by Jonathan Gottschall

The Things We Love by Aaron Ahuvia PhD

The Titanium Economy by Asutosh Padhi and Gaurav Batra

There Are No Accidents by Jessie Singer

Thinking 101 by Woo-kyoung Ahn

This Beauty by Nick Riggle

Toxic Positivity by Whitney Goodman

Trigger Points by Mark Follman

What We Owe the Future by William MacAskill

When Everyone Leads by Ed O’Malley and Julia Fabris McBride

Write a Must-Read by AJ Harper

You Should Smile More by Dawn Hudson, Cie Nicholson, Mitzi Short, Katie Lacey, Lori Tauber Marcus, and Angelique Bellmer Krembs

You’ve Been Played by Dr. Adrian Hon

About the Non-Obvious Book Awards

We believe in the power of books.

Unlike other industry awards programs, books are not entered into predefined categories and authors or publishers are not charged a fee to enter a book. Rather than creating a profit-making venture, we focus on selecting the very best books of the year and sharing them with our global audience.

The Non-Obvious Book Awards are curated, judged and created for people who love books. Especially non-fiction books.

Every year we start by selecting a Longlist of our favorite books of the year – selected from hundreds of books submitted every year. This is followed by our Shortlist of the 15 top books of the year, and then we select winners based on five themes – importance, originality, readability, usefulness, and shareability.

See Past Winners of the Non-Obvious Book Awards >>