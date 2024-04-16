The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
Playing Happy Reef Sounds Could Bring Coral Reefs Back to Life

by
Playing Happy Reef Sounds Could Bring Coral Reefs Back To Life

A happy and healthy coral reef has a sound. The various “snaps, groans, grunts and scratches that form the symphony of a healthy ecosystem” are not just a symbol of a thriving reef. Underwater scientists have begun testing using these sounds in areas with degraded reefs and are finding the sounds attract coral larvae to settle. When they do, a new reef is formed. 



As the problem of degrading coral reefs continues to spread, this is a story that could have wide ranging implications. With the right sound, perhaps more coral reefs could be regrown–which could create a positive domino effect for the rest of the ocean and marine life reliant on the reefs as well. 

