Marques-Brownlee-and-Walt-Mossberg-On-Trustworthy-Tech-Reviews

How useful will tech reviews (or any other kind of online review) be in a future where they can increasingly be AI generated? This was a topic tech journalist Kara Swisher focused on in an interview with tech reviewers Walt Mossberg and Marques Brownlee. They are an interesting duo to discuss the topic side by side. Mossberg essentially invented the category of tech reviews as the long-time reviewer at the Wall Street Journal. Brownlee is a wildly popular YouTube reviewer with hundreds of millions of views across his videos.

In this interview they explore how to build trust (consistently tell the truth), why sensational headlines work (as long as the payoff delivers) and why real experts reviewing tech will continue to have a huge impact on buying behavior. Whether you work in tech or any other industry, the discussion has repercussions for anyone considering the role of reviews in buying behavior and how trust will be built or squandered in an AI-enabled future.