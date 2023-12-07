The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

How Sports Journalism Is the New Battleground for AI

by
How Sports Journalism Is the New Battleground for AI

Drew Ortiz and Sora Tanaka have two things in common. The first is that they are prolific fun-loving sports writers for the online version of Sports Illustrated magazine. Tanaka’s bio features a fit young Asian woman who “loves to try different foods” while Ortiz enjoys spending weekends “back on his parents’ farm.” The second is that they are both completely made up, with profile photos purchased from a site that sells AI-generated headshots. 

In a recent investigation, the profiles were discovered to be fake and linked back to the magazine’s publisher The Arena Group, which has seemingly offered bylines to similarly fake writer profiles on other properties they own for AI-generated articles. Earlier this week, there was also the revelation that at least one sideline reporter at NFL games would completely make up quotes from a head coach who skipped doing an obligatory half-time interview. 

Both have sent the sports journalism world into a tailspin this week, and inspired others across media to openly wonder whether the often boring and formulaic world of sports writing will be the first domino to fall in the quest to generate passable AI content that can replace the need for the lowest rung on entry-level journalism. Why should sports publications be hiring real journalists when stories can be easily made up or fabricated with hardly anyone noticing?

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

Newsletter Subscribe

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 9 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe