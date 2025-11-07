How Long Should It Take Before Something Is Declared a Flop?

The initial ratings for the American reboot of The Office were famously bad. People didn’t love the character of Michael Scott and the entire effort seemed like a poor imitation of a popular British comedy. The show wasn’t canceled, though, and the team behind it managed to retool the aspects that didn’t work into one of the most beloved series in American television history. Imagine if they didn’t give it that chance to succeed, though. What might we all have missed?

I was thinking about that this week as I read about actor Jeff Bridges reaction to a reporter’s question about whether his new film Tron: Ares might be ​considered a flop because the first week feel below revenue projections​.

“It’s interesting, though, how movies are received at opening weekend,” Bridges said. “I remember ‘Heaven’s Gate’ was considered, you know, very disappointing or a flop, but nowadays it’s considered kind of a masterpiece.” Speaking from personal experience, Bridges explained that films often “grow on you,” and that his initial reactions can flip in a matter of weeks or months.

“Even as an individual, often, I have not liked a movie,” he added. “And then a couple weeks or months later, I’ll see it again. I’ll say, ‘What was I thinking?’ As the Dude would say, ‘That’s just like your opinion, man.’”

You might read these comments as being from an actor who’s justifying a less than stellar opening out of necessity. But it does raise the interesting question of how long we really should give a piece of entertainment to succeed versus giving up on it too quickly. Opening big isn’t the only way to success. Contrary to popular opinion.