How “Dumbification” May Be the Next Hot Technology Trend

What happens when all the good TVs that you can buy in the market are automatically programed as “smart” TVs, ready to connect to the Internet to stream shows from all platforms? For some people, it’s leading them to figure out how to turn that smart TV into a dumb one by removing all connectivity. This desire to go more basic when it comes to the technology we use isn’t new and it’s on the rise.

For anyone who has driven a rental car with overactive steering correction or endured constant unnecessary pop-up notifications about irrelevant things, the appeal of disabling “smart” tech is clear. It also explains why the sales of so-called dumb flip phones and cameras using physical film are increasing, as people are seeking ways to silence the constant interruptions of technology through a form of digital minimalism.

One cultural shift driving this is a growing recognition of the appeal of disconnected moments like going on a run without headphones or having a beautiful meal that goes unphotographed. And there are plenty of items we use in our lives that don’t really need to be internet-enabled. Like a toaster oven.

So as we head toward a future where more and more of the standard devices we use include wifi connectivity (whether it seems necessary or not), this trend of technology dumbification where people seek ways to modify smart technology to make it dumb again before using it will increase as well.