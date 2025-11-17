Why Kim Kardashian Deserves Something She Never Gets: Respect

Some people are saying that Kim Kardashian just had the “most terrible week ever,” but I don’t agree. The facts probably aren’t on my side. Her new legal drama is currently getting a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score. After years of law school, she failed the California bar exam. Her mom’s birthday party was shut down by cops. And apparently she consulted multiple psychics who all told her she would indeed become a lawyer. On the surface, that does seem like a bad week, but here’s another take on it …

She is a widely known celebrity who had an embarrassing setback to her ambitions to be a lawyer, yet she chose to publicly share it, rather than hide her humiliation:

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up.”

Her reason for wanting to be a lawyer is admirable too–to reform the criminal justice system and help those who have been wrongfully convicted. It will be much easier for her too on the business side, as the brand she founded just got another round of funding this week at a valuation of $5 billion.

You have to admire someone who continues to grow a successful business and chases her ambitions while living in a world surrounded by media (and humans) who would love to see her fail and criticize her every move. Despite the vocal naysayers, she still shows up, owns her failures, refuses to take a shortcut or give up and chooses to do the work and be true to herself. That doesn’t sound like the worst week ever to me. It sounds like someone who deserves a lot more respect than she ever gets.