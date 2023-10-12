The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

How “Blamevertising” Explains The Modern American Healthcare Crisis

by
blamevertising

The industry trade group that represents the Pharma industry (PhRMA) is running a series of attack ads on “middlemen” – blaming Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) for high drug prices, suggesting they are making record profits by pocketing the discounts they are supposed to negotiate on behalf of patients.

In response, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association who represents the PBMs has launched attack ads of their own. The trade group for insurance plans, AHIP, is involved too and long running advocacy ads from large groups like the AARP complete the picture.

This multi-player “blamevertising” fight perfectly sums up the battle over high prescription drug costs in America: everyone blames someone else making it hard to know who to believe. For a more balanced look at this fight, you can try reading this NPR article. After you do, at the very least you’ll understand why no one seems to have a solution for this impasse yet. When everyone blames everyone else, perhaps the real truth is that the current reality is all of their faults.  

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

Newsletter Subscribe

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 9 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe