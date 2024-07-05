How 7879 Is Transforming the Jewelry Resale Market

Putting your money into buying gold has long been considered one of the most stable investments. Buying jewelry, though, is rarely as safe of a bet because of all the marketing and impurities that go into the products. New fashion ecommerce site 7879 (the name comes from a combination of the atomic element numbers for gold and platinum) is trying to change that. The platform only sells products that are 24 karat purity and certified.

More interesting is their ambition to allow customers to view their own jewelry collections much like you might login to see a stock portfolio shifting in value day by day. With this feature, they are aiming to do the same thing for jewelry that StockX did for collectible high-priced sneakers and later other products too. Clearly the site understands the appeal of what it’s selling, describing a 24k gold bullion bar as “a distinguished investment asset that serves as a hallmark of your financial intelligence and refined aesthetic sensibility.”



To celebrate the 4th of July maybe I’ll buy myself a bullion bar. To tell you the truth, I have been looking for a way to demonstrate my refined sensibility, so this seems just perfect.