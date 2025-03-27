Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant Is Exactly What Anyone in Business Really Needs

This past month Adobe launched a super useful enhancement that I’ve been testing it for a bit. The Adobe AI Assistant has a number of features to help anyone more easily understand what contracts are actually saying. Given most contracts are in PDF format, it’s a perfect extension to have this built into Adobe. The tool allows you to easily extract a list of deliverables, find key dates and more easily see changes from one version of a contract to another. If you use your own contracts, it can also help you improve them by assisting in the development of a “plain language” version of your agreement to aide understanding.

This is something that we have done for years already, but using Adobe’s tool helped us to find elements of our contracts that may not have been quite as clear and integrate those descriptions into our plain language version too. Which demonstrates another potential upside of this new feature … the transparency it can create could help all of us to produce better and clearer contracts ourselves instead of relying on the same agreements originally written by lawyers years ago and therefore probably more confusing than they need to be.