ADD+SPACE Wants to Become a New Airbnb … for Your Stuff

ADD+SPACE Wants To Become A New Airbnb ... For Your Stuff

Imagine you’re living in a cramped apartment with a bunch of extra stuff that you don’t need year-round. You could keep it at your parent’s house – if you’re a young person and they live nearby. Or get a storage locker, which is inconvenient and requires a lot of effort.

Or you could try ADD + SPACE, a new startup (available in NYC only at the moment) which lets you take photos of your items and store them in an orange waterproof box that will get picked up by a courier and taken to a nearby storage facility. Any time you want your stuff back, just request it like you’d get a ride-sharing car.

It’s easy to see why this idea would be a winner. If they do add in a component where people can rent excess storage space in their homes for this, it could also open up a whole new market for people to essentially Airbnb a portion of their basements. I was intrigued by the idea. Would you use it as a storage option or lease out space? Why or why not? 

