A Rare Roundup of African Startups and Countries to Watch in 2024

In the process of curating this newsletter every week, I read a lot of stories about startups and innovation. Hardly any feature case studies from the continent of Africa. The fact that African innovation is widely ignored probably isn’t much of a surprise to anyone who comes from that ecosystem … but it’s a fact that we all need to try and help change in this new year.



To that end, this week I want to share an article from one of my favorite African tech sources: TechSafari written by Caleb Maru. In his latest review of 4 African countries we’re watching in 2024, he spotlights top startups from the “big four” of Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt. The article also shares the next wave of potential success stories coming from Ghana, Senegal, Morocco and Zambia. Check out the full article and read about many startups like Jetstream, Chari, mPharma and Lengo AI along with many others you might not be familiar with yet, but probably should be.