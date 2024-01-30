Why Music Journalism Is Collapsing and How to Find New Music 

“Before streaming, everybody in the value chain needed new music. The record stores would go broke if people just listened to the old songs over and over. And the same was true for record distributors, record labels, radio stations, nightclub owners, and music writers. Everybody needed hot new songs and rising new musicians. Of course, fans also benefited. The music industry worked tirelessly to find exciting new music, and share it with the world. That business model is now disappearing.”



This engaging read from music and media critic Ted Gioia perfectly captures the earthquake happening right now in music journalism as media teams get reduced, renowned magazines get merged into others and the music industry makes it harder and harder for new music and musicians to succeed. The saddest part is that algorithms and streaming music should be making this easier. If a platform knows what you like, why can’t it suggest new music you haven’t heard to try?



As music consumers, if we want new music, we’re going to have to seek it out and demand it. We will need to support music writers as they branch out on their own. We will need to discover emerging artists who are increasingly launching their music through social media. And when someone does offer ideas for finding new music or finally create that algorithm to help new music and artists find audiences, we will need to support it. That’s the only way we’ll help new music to survive.