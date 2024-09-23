UK Non-Profit Ties Baby Slings on Statues to Fight for Paternity Leave

Across London this week, people have been encountering an unusual sight. Statues of famous men are adorned with wraparound baby carriers filled with dolls. The exhibits are part of a campaign from non-profit Dad Shift to get the UK government to pass legislation allowing for greater paternity leave for new dads (the UK has the worst terms across Europe). Here’s how the founder describes the motivation and mission:

“We meant it to be a positively provocative sight. There’s such an imbalance in our portrayal and understanding of figures in public life. Women are often asked questions about their lives as wives, mothers and daughters, while male figures in public life are often not invited to share that part of themselves. We wanted to call attention to their role as fathers and also the need to better support people when babies arrive into their lives.”

This is the best kind of attention-grabbing stunt. It’s impossible to ignore. It makes a clear unambiguous statement. It gets people talking. And it’s a completely reversible form of public “vandalism” (ie – no permanent damage to anything). The campaign seems to be working. It has created a public conversation about an issue that deserves more attention and thought than it currently receives. It’s not just enough to create a world where the workplace provides more support for moms. If we really want to level the playing field and help moms who want to get back to work do it sooner, we need to support new dads too.