The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

Too Little Government

by
government

Is there such a thing as too little government? This feels like a loaded political question in a time when trust in government is historically low. Government and business are usually positioned as enemies-
The current fear is that more government regulation will stifle business, while too little regulation incentivizes the greediest companies and criminals to take advantage of a world with no oversight. Most citizens in any nation would agree that striking the right balance is essential.
What makes it near impossible to make this balance is a sad irony that governments around the world are really bad at taking credit for their wins while politicians are too good at it. The end result is politicians manage to celebrate themselves while government dysfunction and government itself gets the blame for anything that goes wrong.
Lost in the debate is the very real concern that a lack of regulation in the right places can quite literally kill people.
Recent rulings in the U.S. by the Supreme Court shifting regulatory power away from government agencies and to the courts are already being described as a “big gift” to companies in a variety of sectors.


Many industries are quietly and not-so-quietly celebrating

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe