Is there such a thing as too little government? This feels like a loaded political question in a time when trust in government is historically low. Government and business are usually positioned as enemies-

The current fear is that more government regulation will stifle business, while too little regulation incentivizes the greediest companies and criminals to take advantage of a world with no oversight. Most citizens in any nation would agree that striking the right balance is essential.

What makes it near impossible to make this balance is a sad irony that governments around the world are really bad at taking credit for their wins while politicians are too good at it. The end result is politicians manage to celebrate themselves while government dysfunction and government itself gets the blame for anything that goes wrong.

Lost in the debate is the very real concern that a lack of regulation in the right places can quite literally kill people.

Recent rulings in the U.S. by the Supreme Court shifting regulatory power away from government agencies and to the courts are already being described as a “big gift” to companies in a variety of sectors.



Many industries are quietly and not-so-quietly celebrating

