The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Wild Theory of the “Mar-a-Lago Accord” That Aims to Explain Everything Trump Is Doing

by
Mar a Lago accord

There is a theory circulating Wall Street and other circles that aims to take all the chaos of the first several months of the new Trump administration and offer an explanation for how it all fits a grand master plan that could, if it works, be heralded as “the greatest geopolitical deal of the century.” If this idea seems far-fetched, follow the link and read the full story from The Atlantic which breaks down exactly how these seemingly haphazard tariffs and other early economic moves could make sense in the long run and actually fuel a positive outcome for America by securing concessions and reshaping power dynamics.

In order for it all to work out, though, there are several elements that need to be carefully implemented and the entire “Mar-a-Lago Accord” strategy (as it’s increasingly being called) will require a level of discipline and intentionality that seem unlikely for Trump himself or his appointees to embrace. Still, the entire theory is a good reminder that what is too often dismissed as unplanned chaos is likely part of a master plan and endgame even if it doesn’t appear that way. And while the overall theory is relatively easy to refute, the part that should get you thinking is the suggestion that perhaps there is bigger picture here that is easy to miss because it’s being intentionally obscured.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe