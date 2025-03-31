The Wild Theory of the “Mar-a-Lago Accord” That Aims to Explain Everything Trump Is Doing

There is a theory circulating Wall Street and other circles that aims to take all the chaos of the first several months of the new Trump administration and offer an explanation for how it all fits a grand master plan that could, if it works, be heralded as “the greatest geopolitical deal of the century.” If this idea seems far-fetched, follow the link and read the full story from The Atlantic which breaks down exactly how these seemingly haphazard tariffs and other early economic moves could make sense in the long run and actually fuel a positive outcome for America by securing concessions and reshaping power dynamics.

In order for it all to work out, though, there are several elements that need to be carefully implemented and the entire “Mar-a-Lago Accord” strategy (as it’s increasingly being called) will require a level of discipline and intentionality that seem unlikely for Trump himself or his appointees to embrace. Still, the entire theory is a good reminder that what is too often dismissed as unplanned chaos is likely part of a master plan and endgame even if it doesn’t appear that way. And while the overall theory is relatively easy to refute, the part that should get you thinking is the suggestion that perhaps there is bigger picture here that is easy to miss because it’s being intentionally obscured.