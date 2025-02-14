The Super Bowl Halftime Show Went Over Many People’s Heads. Here’s What It Meant …

Recently it seems like stories about social media often center on the negative impact of various platforms making it easy to spread misinformation, fuel hate or generally inspire an ever-present sense of insecurity about ourselves. This week I was reminded of one of the upsides of social media … the ability to share perspectives worth spreading.

The Super Bowl halftime was a hot topic for online discussion. Most of it centered around whether you “got it” or not. The show had lots of cultural references that would have been easy to miss for much of America. Thankfully, several voices on social media helped to explain exactly what many of us may have missed.

From the powerful backstory behind Kendrick Lamar’s performance to the underlying meaning behind what he didn’t say, to the juxtaposition of all the other voices and stars he included, there was an entire layer of this performance that many of us only discovered the day after the moment. And social media made that happen. It’s good reminder that as much as we may suffer from a feed filled with negativity and rage … there is also the occasional reminder of what some of us used to love about social media in the first place. The chance to read something enlightening that changes the way we see the world around us.