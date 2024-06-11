The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Rise of Anti-Vegan Beauty

by
Anti vegan beauty

The idea of vegan beauty products is undeniably appealing for many people. Products that are sourced without animal byproducts are supposedly more natural, better for the environment and healthier for you. It’s one of the reasons why more than 86% of consumers say that they want more vegan beauty products. Yet in beauty, just like in food, vegan products may not be the healthy or environmentally friendly heroes they are promoted to be.

Marin Skincare is a startup in Maine that produces lotions using the proteins found in upcycled lobster shells. Australian brand Lanolips uses an animal fat “humanely sourced from Australian sheep farmers” to make their lip balms. Fatco uses beef tallow, a byproduct of the meat industry, in their deodorants to help with dryness. Each of these startups are eco-friendly, using materials that would ordinarily be wasted … yet none are technically vegan.
As awareness and demand for products with origin stories like these continues to grow, fashion industry insiders are pointing to an emerging appreciation of “anti-vegan beauty” products as a trend to watch. Driven by the “secretly selfish” choices people make for products they love, this shift will be one to watch for anyone working in retail, fashion or a related industry.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe