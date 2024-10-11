The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Rewear Chair Makes It Easier to Avoid Washing Your Clothes

ReWear Chair

You probably have a chair like this. The one where you throw those clothes that aren’t quite laundry. They still have a few wears left. The more clothes you have like that, the more energy and water you are actually saving … so it’s probably a good thing to have them so you can avoid over washing your clothes. This week as part of Dutch Design Week, Uncommon Creative Studio is launching a campaign for eco-cleaning brand that includes presenting this take on the “laundry chair.” The arms are extendable, hold lots of articles of clothing and the intention is “taking a common behaviour and turning it into something beautiful and intentional.”

The chair has a circular seat surrounded by nine vertical elements that all extend to allow you to hang up to a week’s worth of clothes. The effort even has some data behind it, referencing studies that show “nearly one in five adults mistakenly believe that washing less often doesn’t impact the planet, while one in ten feel pressured by societal standards to do laundry more frequently.” If you’re among them, this chair might offer the permission you need to do laundry just a bit less often. Who doesn’t want that?

