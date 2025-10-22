The Next Generation of Gig Work Will Be Microtasking

This week Uber announced that they will have a new offering where gig works can choose to take on “microtasks” such as training AI models and offering feedback on new iterations launched. It’s a logical extension for an app that has actively tried to extend beyond gig drivers to become the champion of “flexible work” in all its forms.

Along with several innovations designed to make the Uber driver/courier/task-doer experience better, such as a way to appeal a negative review and share their own side of the story, plus heat maps to show high congestion areas for them to better organize their routes – this is an evolved side of Uber that seems to be taking seriously some of the past complaints about unfairness towards their gig workers.

The interesting part here is how this new initiative might signal a new category of microtasking work that can become a profitable side hustle for anyone in any moment. Imagine being paid small amounts based on taking your time to offer some sort of feedback on emerging technology. It’s a well-known fact that the only way AI gets better, more human and less prone to turn on us is if actual humans take the time to train it. In that sense, the more diverse range of people who can get involved with this, the better. If those asking for the advice actually do heed it, of course.