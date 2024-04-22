The New Luxury Airline for Dogs Called BarkAir Is Not a Joke, It’s a Brilliant Marketing Stunt

Apparently it has been a dream of dogfood subscription brand BarkBox for more than a decade to create an airline dedicated to flying dogs and their human companions around the world. Now they are making it a reality through a partnership with private jet charter company Talon Air and the way they are doing it is actually quite smart.





They are focusing on long haul routes from the east to west coast of America and to London. The seats are all luxury with special amenities for dogs. They have a private concierge team to get to know the dogs and their companions ahead of the flight and the food, dog-calming scented cabins and in-seat belly rub buttons are all customized to dogs.