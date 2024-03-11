The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The First (And Maybe Last) Song Ever Released as a Slice of Pizza

by
If you think sales of music in a physical format like a CD are dead, this new single released as a slice of pizza might change your mind. It is the brainchild of thrash metal band Belushi Speed Ball and here’s a bit more about it:

“Belushi Speed Ball has a cult following for its headbang-inspiring riffs and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, complete with Spongebob Squarepants references and biting commentary on municipal waste systems. Specifically, the band is a part of the “Pizza Thrash” subgenre of thrash metal, a semi-derogatory name for bands that lean on cultural references from the ‘80s.”

The whole thing makes sense when you read the backstory. It seems a music critic tried to insult the band by writing that they were “the frozen pizza of pizza thrash” — which inspired this idea. Apparently, this sort of thing isn’t new for the band which has done many crazy ideas in the past as well. It’s hard to blame them. It’s obviously working. 

 

