The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Curious Annual Ritual of Frog Shuttling and Why People Do It

by
The Curious Annual Ritual of Frog Shuttling and Why People Do It

You may have seen videos in your social media feed of animal lovers saving a baby chick who falls into a storm drain, or a dog trapped by a flood or a baby elephant struggling to get out of a mud pit. These human-saves-animal videos often go viral at least in part because of how rare they seem … but what if they happened predictably every year? It turns out in some places, they do.

An annual ritual known to volunteers as the “frog shuttle” brings residents together to help frogs who cross a dangerous highway to make the trek safely. The sight of this crossing must be something to see. The quest to save the frogs draws hundreds of people and has even had the city of Portland considering building a highway underpass to allow the frogs to cross more safely. If they do, hopefully the frogs are better readers than those deer who never seem to see those clearly marked deer crossing signs.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

Newsletter Subscribe

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 9 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe